Gotham FC Adds Nine Players for Preseason Training

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Wednesday that nine non-rostered invitees will join the club for preseason training. Following the team's return from Spain on Saturday, Gotham FC will train for a few days in New Jersey before departing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday.

Gotham FC has added defenders Emerson Elgin and Ciara Pucci; midfielders Olivia Athens, Kristina Maksuti, Devon Olive and Eloise Rubinstein; forwards Natalie Tavana, Kate Kemmerley and Daphne Van Der Wiede to its 32-player preseason roster.

Three U18 players - Kemmerley, Rubinstein and Van Der Wiede - were identified at a Gotham FC youth ID event.

Athens, 26, spent the last three seasons with Seattle Reign FC and is a free agent. Maksuti, 32, most recently played for FC Famalicão in Portugal's top division and has also represented the Albanian national team.

Elgin (North Carolina), Olive (Penn State), Pucci (Seton Hall) and Tavana (Seton Hall) recently completed their final year of collegiate eligibility.

Gotham FC's 2025 campaign officially kicks off on March 15, with the team set to face Seattle Reign FC in its season opener. The club's home opener is scheduled for March 23 at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the defending NWSL champions, Orlando Pride. Click here to purchase tickets for the match.

Gotham FC's 2025 preseason roster

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (INTL), Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan

Defenders: Bruninha (INTL), Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Emerson Elgin (NRI), Mandy Freeman, Carla Pucci (NRI), Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Olivia Athens (NRI), Sofia Cook, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Kristina Maksuti (NRI) Nealy Martin, Stella Nyamekye (INTL/NYR), Devon Olive (NRI), Eloise Rubenstein (NRI), Taryn Torres

Forwards: Esther Gonzalez (INTL), Khyah Harper, Kate Kemmerley (NRI), Cece Kizer, Gabi Portilho (INTL), Midge Purce (SEI), Sarah Schupansky, Jéssica Silva (INTL), Ella Stevens, Natalie Tavana (NRI), Daphne Van Der Wiede (NRI) McKenna Whitham

INTL: International slot player

NYR: Not yet reported

