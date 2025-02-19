Racing Invites Five Newcomers to Preseason Camp with Friendlies on Tap

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

With multiple players headed out on international duty this month, Racing Louisville FC added five non-roster invitees for a preseason trip to Florida as the club's 2025 roster continues to take shape.

The following players - ranging from the youth soccer ranks to aspiring college-aged standouts - joined Racing: Kennedi Cotter (forward/midfielder, Rutgers University signee); Avery Kalitta (midfielder, University of Michigan); Audrey McKeen (forward, Virginia Development Academy); Kelsey Oyler (midfielder, University of Arkansas); and Brooklyn Vann (defender, Cincinnati United Premier Girls Academy).

Racing departed Louisville for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday. There, Racing will link up with NWSL counterparts Washington Spirit and the Kansas City Current for preseason friendlies.

The non-roster invitees were added amid a FIFA window that saw four Racing players called up to their respective national teams. Emma Sears (United States) and Ángela Barón (Colombia) will compete in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Janine Sonis (Canada) will travel to Spain for the Pinatar Cup, while Ary Borges (Brazil) will join a training camp.

Since the start of preseason camp, Racing has also released non-roster invitees Meg Boade, Makayla DeMelo and Holly Ward.

Racing begins its 2025 season Saturday, March 15, at Lynn Family Stadium, hosting North Carolina Courage. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/opener or by calling (502) 568-2489.

Racing Louisville FC's 2025 preseason roster

Goalkeepers: Maddy Anderson (NRI), Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Kaitlyn Parks (NRI)

Defenders: Ángela Barón, Ginger Fontenot (NRI), Allie George, Ella Hase, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä (INTL), Brooklyn Vann (NRI), Arin Wright

Midfielders: Jordan Baggett, Ary Borges (INTL), Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Avery Kalitta (NRI), Katie O'Kane (NRI), Kelsey Oyler (NRI), Maddie Pokorny

Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Kennedi Cotter (NRI), Janine Sonis, Uchenna Kanu (INTL), Audrey McKeen (NRI), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright (SEI)

INTL: International slot player

LOAN: On loan with another club

NYR: Not yet reported

NRI: Non-roster invitee

SEI: Season-ending injury list

