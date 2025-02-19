Chicago Stars FC Release Preseason Roster Update

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - In accordance with the National Women's Soccer League 32-person preseason roster limit, the Chicago Stars announce the following updates to the club's preseason roster.

The Stars had added midfielder, Cassie Rohan, as a non-roster invitee who is also making their second stint with Chicago. Rohan previously was part of the club in 2020 as a non-roster invitee. The midfielder eventually joined the club's roster for the inaugural 2020 Challenge Cup and played in one match of the tournament logging 45 minutes on the pitch.

Forward, Micayla Johnson, has rejoined the club following time with the United States Youth National Team for the team's first training camp of the year. Johnson was one of just four players who participated in the U-17 World Cup to be called up.

As recently announced by the club, midfielder, Julia Grosso (CAN), defender, Natalia Kuikka (FIN) and forward, Ludmila, have all departed preseason camp to join their respective national teams for the international window. Grosso and Canada will compete for the Pinatar Cup in Spain, while Kuikka joins Finland for the UEFA Nations League tournament. Dynamic forward, Ludmila, and the Brazilian national team are not set to play any matches during this international window, but will prepare for their matches later this year.

Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider, who was part of the Stars in 2024, has departed camp. Schneider started for Chicago in their match against Chivas Femenil in the 2024 NWSL X Liga MX Summer Cup. The Stars wish Sydney the best on all her future endeavors.

The Stars now travel to Bradenton, FL, to continue preparations for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season. While in Florida, the team will play three scrimmage matches against the Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current before returning to Chicago. The Stars will play their final scrimmage match against Louisville before setting off to Orlando to play the reigning NWSL Champions March 14 to kick off the regular season. The Stars' home opener will be March 23 when the team faces off against the Houston Dash at SeatGeek Stadium. Fans can secure season ticket memberships for the 2025 season by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.

Below is the Chicago Stars' preseason roster broken up by position:

Goalkeepers (4): Halle Mackiewicz, Alyssa Naeher, Stephanie Sparkowski (NRI), Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (5): Hannah Anderson, Camryn Biegalski, Natalia Kuikka (INTL, NYR), Taylor Malham, Sam Staab (SEI)

Midfielders (12): Chardonnay Curran, Bea Franklin, Justina Gaynor (NRI), Shea Groom, Julia Grosso (NYR), Manaka Hayashi (INTL), Maitane (INTL), Peyton McNamara (NRI), Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro, Cassie Rohan (NRI), Dasia Torbert (NRI)

Forwards (11): Cathrine Barry (NRI), Jenna Bike, Ava Cook (SEI), Nádia Gomes (INTL), Sarah Griffith, Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph, Ludmila (INTL, NYR), Ally Schlegel, Macy Schultz (NRI), Mallory Swanson (NYR)

Key:

INTL - Denotes International Player

NRI - Non-roster Invitee

NYR - Not Yet Reported

SEI - Season-Ending Injury

