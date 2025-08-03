Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Washington Mystics 99-83 to move to 18-11 on the season
Bri Jones and Allisha Gray led the way in the win with 23 PTS & 22 PTS respectively!
