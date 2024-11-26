Warriors Sign ASU Commit Casey Brown

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that the organization has signed 18-year-old forward Casey Brown to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are excited to add Casey Brown to our organization," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Brown joins the Warriors after starting the season with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL.

The five-foot-11 forward from Regina, SK is committed to Arizona State University in the NCAA.

"The Warriors are looking forward to working with Arizona State University to continue Brown's development," Ripplinger said.

In 18 games this season, Brown had two goals and five points with the Vees.

Last season as captain of the Regina Pat Canadians, Brown posted 33 goals and 56 points in 44 games. He added seven goals and 15 points in 10 playoff games.

Casey brings speed, grit along with a good work ethic, and we are hoping that he can bring secondary scoring to our team, as he was a top point producer at the U18 level," Ripplinger said.

Brown is expected to make his Western Hockey League debut on Tuesday when the Warriors host the Swift Current Broncos at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.