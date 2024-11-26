Game Preview: Royals at Silvertips - November 27th, 2024

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release









Victoria Royals right wing Logan Pickford

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals right wing Logan Pickford(Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals are wrapping up their eight-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with a matchup against the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips. The game will be played at Angel of Winds Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Wednesday's game will be the first of four meetings the Royals and Silvertips will have this season. Last season, the Royals would fall to the Silvertips in all four matchups and are hunting their first win over the American side since Mar. 24, 2023. In this game, the Royals built a three-goal lead in the first period and held on for a 6-4 win.

The Royals have been on the road since Nov. 9, and through seven games have posted a record of 3-3-1. The trip has included wins over the Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops Blazers and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Royals currently sit fifth in the Western Conference and second in the B.C. Division-trailing the Prince George Cougars by three points for the division lead.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Justin Kipkie - The Royals' captain, who hails from Calgary, AB, has appeared in 20 games for the club this season. The defenceman has racked in 16 total points, netting five goals with 11 helpers. Three of his five goals this season have come on the power play. He ties Brayden Boehm for the team lead in that category. The 19-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes-now the Utah Hockey Club-with the 160th selection.

EVERETT

Landon DuPont - Hailing from Calgary, AB, the 15-year-old rookie has appeared in 20 games for the Silvertips this season. The defenceman has accumulated 22 points, tallying five goals with 17 assists. In a 4-3 overtime win over the Kelowna Rockets on Nov. 24, DuPont recorded two assists and helped the Silvertips claw back from a 3-0 deficit. The WHL granted DuPont exceptional status on Apr. 5, joining Connor Bedard as the only two players to be given the status in the league's history.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (12W-8L-3OTL-1SOL-TP28) - 5th in Western Conference

EVERETT - (19W-3L-1OTL-1SOL-TP40) - 1st in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â November 27, @ EVT - 7:05 pm

Â November 29, v. SEA - 7:05 pm

Â November 30, v. SEA - 6:05 pm

Â December 3, v. REG - 7:05 pm

Â December 7, v. KEL - 6:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

About the Victoria Royals Hockey Club

The Royals are Victoria's Hockey Club, playing in the WHL (a member of the CHL, the highest level of junior hockey in Canada) out of the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre since 2011. The Club is owned and operated by GSL Group, and the franchise is known for its strong values and inclusive approach to game day experiences. The Royals are committed to growing the sport of hockey and are active in their community through The Victoria Royals Foundation. The Royals won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions in 2016, and each year the organization develops many skilled players who go on to professional hockey careers in the NHL and around the world. The Royals strive to provide the best sports entertainment experience on the Island. For more information, visit victoriaroyals.com.

About Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC) is designed, constructed, developed and operated by GSL Group. SOFMC is Victoria's premier entertainment facility and the largest arena in British Columbia outside Vancouver. The state-of-the-art 7,000 seat facility is home to the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League and regularly hosts large-scale concerts and other special events such as figure skating, curling, plays, trade shows and conferences. SOFMC also features a fine dining Lion's Den Restaurant, as well as retail and meeting space.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.