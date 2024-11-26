Giants' Schmidt Scores for CHL in Game 1 Win over USA

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Eric Young/CHL) Cameron Schmidt receives high fives from the bench(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Eric Young/CHL)

London, Ont. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored once and added an assist to help Team CHL defeat Team USA 6-1 in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday night in London, Ontario.

Tuesday's game was the first of a two-game series between CHL all-stars and the NTDP's U18 team, playing in front of hundreds of NHL scouts in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of next year's NHL Draft.

Schmidt currently leads the WHL with 23 goals in 21 games and is one of 10 WHL players competing for Team CHL.

The Prince George, B.C. product was listed as a 'B' prospect by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's preliminary player list in late October, but TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the forward ranked sixth overall in his latest 2025 NHL Draft ranking.

Team CHL took a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to a breakaway goal from Moose Jaw Warriors forward Lynden Lakovic.

Just 38 seconds into the second period, Schmidt made it 2-0 with a wicked shot off the rush.

Brady Martin and Matthew Schaefer each added a goal in the second period to make it 4-0 for CHL after 40 minutes.

Early in the third, Malcolm Spence scored off a rebound on a power play, after Schmidt fed a cross-ice pass to Michael Misa earlier in the sequence, giving Schmidt a secondary assist. Later in the period, Kashawn Aitcheson made it 6-0 for Team CHL, before USA added a late goal to make the final score 6-1. UPCOMING Game 2 will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario at 4 PM PST, which can be viewed on TSN 1/5.

