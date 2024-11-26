Winterhawks Recall Defenseman Aaron Zulinick

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, November 26, that they have recalled defenseman Aaron Zulinick from the Kamloops Storm of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) to the team's active roster as an affiliate player.

Zulinick, 16, leads all Kamloops defensemen with seven goals and 13 points through 18 games this season. The Kamloops, B.C. native recently showcased his talent during the BCHC Prospects Game, earning KIJHL Player of the Game honors while competing against the top prospects from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The 5-foot-10, 161-pound blueliner signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Winterhawks after Neely Cup, before appearing in two preseason contests with Portland.

Zulinick is eligible to play in ten (10) games under affiliate player status.

In a corresponding move, 2006-born defenseman Cohen Massey has been reassigned to a yet-to-be-determined team.

