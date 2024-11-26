Powered by Lakovic and Schmidt, Team CHL Dominates U.S. NTDP in Game 1 of CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







London, Ont. - A two-point performance from Moose Jaw Warriors star Lynden Lakovic spurred Team CHL to a 6-1 triumph over the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) Tuesday night in Game 1 of the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

Lakovic registered the first goal in CHL USA Prospects Challenge history, wiring a shot to the top shelf 5:44 into the first period to give Team CHL a quick 1-0 lead.

The product of West Kelowna, B.C., stretched the neutral zone, sneaking in behind the U.S. defense before taking a home-run pass from Calgary Hitmen forward Ben Kindel. In all alone, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Lakovic made no mistake, going high blocker side to cash in on the first quality scoring opportunity of the game.

Thanks to the momentum generated by both a physical start and Lakovic's opening strike, Team CHL controlled the first period of play, owning a 1-0 lead and outshooting the U.S. by a 12-7 margin.

Less than 40 seconds into the second period, Vancouver Giants star Cameron Schmidt flew down the right wing before sending a quick snap shot top shelf for a 2-0 Team CHL lead. The tally by the 5-foot-7 speedster went on to stand as the game-winning goal for Team CHL.

Schmidt, a product of Prince George, B.C., is no stranger to scoring, leading the WHL with 23 goals so far this season.

Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds extended the Team CHL advantage to 3-0 after the puck bounced out front of the net off a dump in. With the U.S. netminder trapped behind the net, Martin deposited the puck into an empty net.

Prince George Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen didn't want to leave all the work on the scoresheet to the skaters in front of him. The product of North Vancouver, B.C., set the puck up for Erie Otters blueliner Matthew Schaefer, who lugged it the length of the ice on the power play before beating U.S. netminder Patrick Quinlan to make it a 4-0 game and ensuring Ravensbergen of a primary assist.

After 40 minutes of play, Team CHL had built out a 4-0 lead and opened up a 21-10 spread on the shot clock.

Team CHL continued to pour it on in the third period. Erie Otters forward Malcolm Spence converted on another power-play opportunity when he deposited a Michael Misa rebound, with a secondary assist going to Schmidt to make it a 5-0 game.

A long point shot from Barrie Colts defender Kashawn Aitcheson found the back of the net with 5:51 to go in regulation, giving Team CHL a commanding 6-0 lead.

Late in the proceedings Jack Murtagh spoiled the shutout effort for Ravensbergen, scoring for the NTDP with 2:14 to go. Ravensbergen finished the night with a 15-save effort.

By the sound of the final buzzer, Team CHL had dominated in every facet of the game - outshooting the U.S. 29-16 and owning the face-off circle with a 57.1 per cent success rate.

Team CHL will look for a second consecutive win over the U.S. NTDP Wednesday night at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont., with Game 2 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge set for 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (TSN 1 / 4, NHL Network).

