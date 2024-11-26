Game Day Preview: Broncos Visit Warriors

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - For the 4th time this season the Swift Current Broncos (14-8-0-0) will take on the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre Tuesday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 1-2 week where they picked up their lone win against the Regina Pats Friday November 22, while against the Warriors this season they're 3-0 with all three contests heading to overtime or a shootout so far. The Warriors were 1-1 last week, shutting out the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 on November 21.

For more on tonight's game read on or visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. You catch tonight's broadcast live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck drop is set for 7 PM. The game can be streamed on WHL Live - Away Feed

2024-25 Regular Season: 14-8-0-0 Home: 11-3-0-0 Away: 3-5-0-0

First Half Record: 14-8-0-0 Home: 11-3-0-0 Away: 3-5-0-0

LAST GAME 7-3 L @ Wheat Kings: Five Brandon goals in the second period was the difference maker in Saturday's 7-3 loss for the Broncos. Swift Current's Ty Coupland broke a six game goal scoring drought scoring twice in the third period.

VS MOOSE JAW: This is the fourth of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. Swift Current has won all three meetings with the Warriors so far this season with all games needing either overtime or a shootout to decide the winner. The Broncos won the most previous games November 12 & 13 in a home-at-home. The Broncos since 1996 are 46-49-2-0 (4 ties) against Moose Jaw on the road, while Captain Clarke Caswell & Luke Mistelbacher each have eight points against the Warriors. Mistelbacher has both overtime winners this season against Moose Jaw.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT SC) January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (26) Clarke Caswell

Points (38) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (7) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (32) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+11) - Josh McGregor

Shots (92) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (23.3%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (235) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (56.6%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.900) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.22) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 22 GP: 13G-12A-25 PTS Clarke Caswell: 20 GP: 7G - 26A - 33 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 22 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Ty Coupland: 20 GP: 8G - 6A - 14 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 21 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 22: 14G - 17A- 31 PTS

Reid Dyck: 15: 9-6-0-0 3.22 GAA .900 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 22 GP: 4G- 14A - 18 PTS

Rylan Gould: 15: 6G-8A-14PTS (4 PPG)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.