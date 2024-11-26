Preview: Warriors Set for Another Showdown with Broncos

November 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - For the third time in the last two weeks, the Moose Jaw Warriors will go toe-to-toe with the Swift Current Broncos on Tuesday night at the Hangar.

The Warriors lost in overtime and a shootout to the Broncos during a mid-week home-and-home earlier this month.

"First and foremost, it's always going to be about the compete," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said going into another match-up against the rival Broncos.

"I thought playing against Swift last time, we had success in game two because we broke the puck out a little bit cleaner than we did in the first game, so that will be real important."

The Warriors are coming off a split of their two games last week, beating Saskatoon 4-0 on Thursday and then dropping a back-and-forth game, 7-5, to Tri-City on Saturday.

Warriors forward Rilen Kovacevic said the team has started to settle into its game over the past few weeks.

"We got the early season jitters out of the way," he said. "We're starting to come together and that's helping us."

O'Leary said the Warriors have found their identity and that's leading to the success.

"We know what it looks like when we're playing well and we're finding success and now it's a matter of stringing it together throughout the game for three periods and stacking days together," he said.

Kovacevic has been stacking goals together as of late with four goals in his past three games, including three goals in two games last week.

"Just a little bit of confidence, we started slow to the season, but we're starting to pick things up and things are clicking," the 20-year-old forward said.

Going into another match-up with the Broncos, Kovacevic said the Warriors will need to compete to have success.

"It's the same that we go into every game, it's hard work and the little battles that we've got to win," he said.

The Warriors and Broncos meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Click here to purchase tickets to the game.

If you can't make it to the game, tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show on Facebook and YouTube at 6:40 p.m.

