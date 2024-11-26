Oil Kings Reassign Perry, Recall Snell

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced a pair of roster moves today.

2007-born goaltender Hudson Perry has been reassigned to the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), and the Oil Kings have also recalled 2008-born netminder Parker Snell from OHA Edmonton U18 Prep (CSSHL).

Perry, out of Sexsmith, Alta., has appeared in four games this season, going 0-2-1-0 with a 6.20 goals-against-average, and a .785 save percentage. In his WHL career, Perry has a 4-11-3 record with a 4.83 goals-against-average, and a .852 save percentage in 21 games.

Snell, out of St. Albert, Alta., has played 10 games for OHA Edmonton this season, going 6-3-1 with a 3.03 goals-against-average, and a .924 save percentage. He was originally a second-round pick, 34th overall by the Oil Kings in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

