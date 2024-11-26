Family, Grit, and Goals Define Winterhawks' Parents Weekend

Under the bright lights of Veteran Memorial Coliseum, with proud parents and siblings watching from the stands, the Portland Winterhawks transformed a weekend of family celebration into a dominant display of their skill, grit, and resilience as a hockey club. During their annual Parents Weekend, which was held this season on November 22 and 23, the Hawks didn't just play hockey-they put on an offensive performance that turned parental pride into pure excitement, lighting up the scoreboard with 14 goals and two resounding victories.

The festivities began Friday night with a thrilling 6-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, setting the tone for the weekend. On Saturday morning, players and their families gathered for a special luncheon hosted by the team, creating an opportunity to reflect on the support and sacrifices that have shaped their hockey journeys. The celebration culminated Saturday evening with an emphatic 8-4 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

Head Coach Kyle Gustafson spoke about the significance of the weekend, emphasizing how it showcased the character and resilience of the Winterhawks. He praised the team's ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, a hallmark of their season so far.

"My message to the parents was really that we have a resilient group, and it's just no secret that you look at a lot of our wins, they've come from behind," Gustafson said. "Whether it's tight games going into the third period or down two, three, four goals, we're going to give everything we have."

Gustafson also highlighted the importance of getting all players involved during such a meaningful weekend. The event, he explained, was designed to give families a chance to see their players' hard work pay off on the ice.

"It is something that we've always done. It's-we don't give ice time just to give it, but we feel that Parents Weekend, it's a special time for the families," Gustafson said. "And we told the players early in the week that it's a good opportunity for you guys to showcase what you've done so far."

Reflecting on the weekend's events, Gustafson emphasized the significance of the 20-year-old speeches, a tradition that allows veteran players to reflect on their personal journeys with the team. This year, captain Kyle Chyzowski, along with alternates Ryder Thompson and Tyson Jugnauth, shared their experiences and growth over the years. Gustafson noted that their speeches were incredibly impactful and helped set a positive tone for the game that followed.

Special Performances Shine Bright

Among the standout performances from a huge weekend of hockey, Diego Buttazzoni posted three points (2G, 1A) between the two contests, including two goals in 19 seconds and the eventual game-winner on Friday against Lethbridge. He shared how meaningful it is to play in front of his family.

"Our parents have basically gotten us to this point in our hockey careers, so it's huge to have them in town," Buttazzoni said. "My mom was here this weekend, and it gave me that little extra motivation."

Saturday's victory was highlighted by forward Kyle McDonough's career-best, four-point night (2G, 2A), with all four points coming in the third period. Having his parents and brother in attendance made the milestone even sweeter.

"It's amazing-it's a dream come true," McDonough said. "My family has been with me every step of the way, so to perform like I did with them here was really special. But I couldn't have done any of that without my linemates. We're building great chemistry, and it's showing on the ice."

Rookie forward Jordan Duguay also impressed, earning WHL Rookie of the Week honors with back-to-back multi-point games and goals in both outings with his parents in attendance. Fellow rookie Reed Brown extended his point streak to three games, the first such streak of his career, with his family cheering him on from the stands.

A Special Tradition

For the Winterhawks, Parents Weekend was more than just a triumph on the scoresheet. It was a demonstration of the support that holds this team together. Beyond the games, the weekend highlighted the sacrifices, hard work, and shared goals that have brought these athletes together.

Many of these players have traveled great distances, most leaving their home countries, to pursue their dreams of playing professional hockey. With the Winterhawks, they find more than just teammates-they find a support system. This weekend celebrated the families who helped shape these athletes and the organization that now supports them, creating a network that drives their success.

With this foundation, the Winterhawks demonstrated their resiliency and grit throughout the weekend. These players, backed by their families and the organization, have shown they're ready to face any challenge. Their determination and hard work are the driving forces behind their success on and off the ice. -

