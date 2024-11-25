Warriors Induct Boyd, Lehman & Multiplex Builders into Hall of Fame

Moose Jaw, SK - It was a weekend of memories and honouring legacies as the Moose Jaw Warriors added three new members to the Conexus Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame.

"It's been an unbelievable night," Warriors alum Dustin Boyd said following his induction into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

Boyd was joined in his year's class by goaltender Jody Lehman and in the builder category, the Multiplex Builders Inc.

Boyd said he was honoured to get the call into the Hall of Fame.

"I was pretty shocked to hear that I was going to be inducted because there's been a lot of Moose Jaw Warrior greats," he said. "Deryk Engelland and Troy Brouwer were inducted last year and I played with both those guys and I never thought I'd be one of the next guys to be inducted."

During his time in Moose Jaw, Boyd played in 265 career games over four seasons, posting 103 goals and 217 points. He's tied for 19th all-time in franchise history in goals and 23rd in points.

Boyd was also a part of the 2006 team that made the organization's first trip to the Western Hocke League Championship Series.

"The memories that I have for Moose Jaw are second-to-none, it's different than playing pro, you hang with the guys, you have less responsibilities and you can really just enjoy playing hockey," Boyd said.

Boyd went on to play 220 games in the National Hockey League, 136 in the American Hockey League and finished his career with nine seasons, and 447 games, in the KHL.

Lehman played the third most games between the pipes for the Warriors in franchise history, suiting up in 155 games during his five seasons in Moose Jaw, while his 47 wins rank seventh all-time.

"To me, it means a lot," Lehman said following his induction. "My wife and my kids are ecstatic about the night and what the Moose Jaw Warriors have done, it means everything."

Lehman is the third goaltender to go into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame, joining Jason Fitzsimmons and Donovan Nunweiler.

"The memories and the things that I can reminisce about, I could have went on for hours, there's so much," Lehman said of his time with the Warriors.

"To play junior and the memories you create and the people you meet, the experiences that you experience, you can't put a price on that because not everybody gets that opportunity."

For the first time in a number of years, the Warriors added a builder to the Hall of Fame as the organization recognized the Multiplex Builders Inc. for their fundraising efforts to help build the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Co-chair of the Multiplex Builders Bill Deyo said receiving this honour means a lot to the group.

"We had a pretty big goal to reach, we were trying to raise $10-million and it doesn't sound like much if you say it fast, but we don't do that by having a couple of steak nights and a bingo, and we came together as a community, both urban and rural," he said.

"It was a lot of work, but a lot of satisfaction when we walk in here, I've been a season ticket holder of the Warriors for a long time and it's pretty nice to come to a game."

This year's inductees were honoured at a banquet on Friday and then again prior to Saturday's game against the Tri-City Americans. Their plaques will be added to the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame wall inside the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

