In the Chutes: November 25

November 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Broncos will host the Prince Albert Raiders Friday at 7:00pm at InnovationPlex. Our Game Day Sponsor is Tim Horton's as we will give-away 200 free Tim Horton's Sidney Crosby toques as well as we'll be giving free Tim Horton's Coffee for a Year to lucky fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Stable, calling (306) 773-1509 or the quickest and most efficient way is just a click away online on our website.

Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks are BACK!: A tradition that started two years ago is making its triumphant return to the Stable and soon the frozen pond as the Swift Current Broncos alter ego the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks will be back on the 'lake' Saturday December 28th against the Prince Albert Raiders at the InnovationPlex. Read more HERE.

Broncos continue Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation:

The Swift Current Broncos will be kicking off a new season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation. The Broncos currently have 1,549 season ticket members including 256 new members so far this season. Starting this week, the Broncos will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through December 7th. Read More

Nodge November closes out this week!: Thanks to Nodge, fans will be able to win one of ten Family Night Out Packages for the Teddy Bear Toss game on December 7th against the Red Deer Rebels. You can enter the draws by going to the Nodge Ag Parts Store or the Stable. The draw will be made on November 29th. See the entire Nodge November schedule below!

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Tuesday, November 19 - vs Tri-City Americans: The Broncos would open the scoring thanks to Luke Mitelbacher but it would be three unanswered goals from the visitors that would see Tri-City snap the Broncos five game winning streak 3-1.

Friday, November 22 - vs Regina Pats: In front of 2388 for Country Night at InnovationPlex, the Broncos would lead 3-0 before the Pats would make a come back but Luke Mistelbacher's game winner on the power play in the third period would be the game winner as Swift Current would prevail 4-3 at home. Rookie forward Jaxen Gauchier would score his first career WHL goal.

Saturday, November 23 - @ Brandon Wheat Kings: Despite only trailing 1-0 after the first period, Brandon would put up five goals in the second period taking out the Broncos 7-3 at Westoba Place. Ty Coupland would score a pair of goals in the third period snapping an eight game goal-less drought.

COMING UP

Tuesday, November 26 @ Moose Jaw Warriors: It's fourth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Warriors, with Swift Current winning all three times but all three games have gone to either overtime or a shootout. The last time the Broncos were in Moose Jaw was November 12, winning 4-3 in a shootout with Brady Birnie netting the shootout clincher.

Friday, November 29 vs Prince Albert Raiders: It's the third of eight match-ups with Prince Albert for the Broncos as they've ran a perfect 2-0 so far including a home win September 28 5-4 and their most recent game on November 1 in Prince Albert by a 9-4 score,

Saturday, November 30 @ Saskatoon Blades: The Broncos haven't faced the Blades since October 4th at home in a 4-3 win for Swift Current. In the fourth of eight match-ups with Saskatoon. The Blades hold a 2-1 advantage so far.

Practice Schedule:

Tuesday, November 26th - Game @ Moose Jaw Warriors @ 7 PM (Moose Jaw Events Centre)

Wednesday, November 27th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Thursday, November 28th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Friday, November 29th - Game vs Prince Albert Raiders @ 7 PM

Saturday, November 30th - Game @ Saskatoon Blades @ 7 PM

Sunday, December 1st - OFF

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.