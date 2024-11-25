Turn up the AC Because It's Getting Hot in Here

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 24, 2024.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound right winger led all WHL players in scoring this past week, recording nine points (3G-6A) and a plus-4 rating in only three games.

By registering a point in each of his three games this week, Cristall extended his active point streak to 12 games. The product of Burnaby, B.C., has only been held off the scoresheet once in 15 appearances this season.

With 40 points (13G-27A) in 15 games this season, Cristall leads the Rockets and sits third in scoring in the WHL. His 27 assists rank second in the WHL.

Cristall started the week by securing two primary assists and directing five shots on goal Wednesday, November 20, in a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Wenatchee Wild.

The Capitals prospect exploded for five points (1G-4A) Friday, November 22, and was named first star in a decisive 8-3 triumph over the B.C. Division rival Vancouver Giants. Cristall finished the night with four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.

The crafty winger notched his 11th goal of the season early in the second period, giving the Rockets a 3-2 lead they refused to relinquish. All four of Cristall's assists were of the primary variety - he set up the first two goals of the night for the Rockets, before adding helpers on Max Graham's insurance tally and a late second period strike from newcomer Nate Corbet, helping Kelowna carry a commanding 7-2 advantage into the third period.

Cristall wrapped up his weekend with another first-star effort, logging two goals and a plus-1 rating as the Rockets fell in overtime to the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips.

The Rockets star gave his Club a 2-0 lead before the game was 11 minutes old, finding the back of the net at even strength 5:51 into the first period before adding a shorthanded tally 10:59 into regulation. Cristall finished the night with another five shots on goal as the Rockets collected a point in the standings against a high-flying Silvertips squad.

Cristall was selected by the Capitals in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Cristall collected a career-high 111 points (40G-71A), reaching the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his WHL career. The stellar season saw Cristall named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

In 206 career WHL regular season games, Cristall has recorded 320 points (122G-198A). He was originally chosen by the Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Next up, Andrew Cristall and the Kelowna Rockets head to Portland for back-to-back games against the Winterhawks - Wednesday, November 27 (7 p.m. PT), and Friday, November 29 (1 p.m. PT).

OIL KINGS NETMINDER WORTHINGTON NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 24, 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 178-pound product of Waldheim, Sask., enjoyed an outstanding week, going 3-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage, and one shutout.

The 19-year-old Worthington is among the WHL's statistical leaders for goaltenders this season, with his 2.59 GAA ranked second and his .915 SV% tied for second. With one shutout, he also sits tied for second among all WHL puckstoppers.

Worthington began his week by making 26 saves and earning first-star honours Wednesday, November 20, in a 5-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

He continued his solid play Friday, November 22, turning aside 28 of 30 shots as the Oil Kings edged their Central Division rival, the Medicine Hat Tigers, by a 3-2 margin. Worthington was there when his team needed it most, stopping all 11 shots sent his way in the third period as the Oil Kings erased a 2-1 deficit to earn the victory.

Worthington capped the weekend with a 26-save shutout Sunday, November 24, as the Oil Kings celebrated their annual Teddy Bear Toss game with a resounding 5-0 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels. The Saskatchewan-raised netminder was named first star in the contest, and once again saved his best for last, turning aside a game-high 12 shots from the Rebels during the third period.

Through a career-high 19 appearances this season, Worthington has racked up a record of 11-7-0-1 with a 2.59 GAA, .915 SV%, and one shutout.

Not only did Worthington backstop the Oil Kings to a three-game win streak this past week, he has also been critical as Edmonton pushes for playoff positioning. Through 23 games, the Oil Kings are 11-10-1-1 and sit seventh in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the fifth round (108th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Worthington owns a career record of 12-12-0-1 with a 3.14 GAA, .901 SV%, and one shutout.

Next up, Alex Worthington and the Edmonton Oil Kings travel south Friday, November 29 (6 p.m. MT) to face the Calgary Hitmen.

WINTERHAWKS FORWARD DUGUAY NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Portland Winterhawks forward Jordan Duguay has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 24, 2024.

The 5-foot-10, 164-pound product of Edmonton enjoyed a solid week, recording two goals and four points in two games, helping the Winterhawks to back-to-back weekend wins.

Duguay, 16, secured his first multi-point game of the week Friday, November 22, in a 6-3 triumph over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was named third star of the game for his efforts.

The rookie forward opened the scoring 2:18 into the first period, before assisting on a power-play goal by Tyson Yaremko midway through the second period.

Duguay registered his second consecutive multi-point outing, tallying a goal and an assist Saturday, November 23, as the Winterhawks dispatched the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 8-4. Once again, he was named third star for his performance.

With Portland trailing 4-3, Duguay set up fellow rookie Reed Brown 1:13 into the third period, tying the game and sparking a five-goal third period for the home team. Duguay then found the back of the net 4:56 into the third period. The even-strength strike stood up as the insurance marker and the third Winterhawks goal in a span of 3:43 to start the third period.

In 22 games this season, Duguay leads all Winterhawks rookies with 12 points (5G-7A). He was originally selected by Portland in the second round (39th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Duguay is the second Winterhawk to be named WHL Rookie of the Week this season, following goaltender Ondrej Stebetak, who was honoured the week ending November 11.

On the strength of four consecutive victories, the Winterhawks are 12-8-2-0 and sit sixth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Jordan Duguay and the Portland Winterhawks host the Kelowna Rockets for back-to-back games this Wednesday, November 27 (7 p.m. PT) and Friday, November 29 (1 p.m. PT).

