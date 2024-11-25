Hammell's OT Winner Secures 4-3 Comeback Win in Kelowna

November 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - Kaden Hammell played overtime hero as the Everett Silvertips completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place Sunday night.

Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall opened the scoring 5:51 into the first period with rebound goal. Cristall netted his second of the night at 9:01, a shorthanded goal after a turnover in the neutral zone led to a breakaway.

Tij Iginla found the back of the net 17:32 into the second period, snapping a wrister from the top of the circle beating Tips netminder Alex Garrett for a 3-0 lead after two.

Dominik Rymon got the Tips on the board 32 seconds into the third period, fielding a pass Kaden Hammell sent across the crease. Julius Miettinen capitalized on the man advantage at 7:26 off a rebound to cut the Rockets' lead to one.

Rymon scored the game-tying goal with 2:32 left in the third period, rifling a one-timer to the back of the net from a setup by Landon DuPont.

Kaden Hammell netted the OT winner 2:07 into three-on-three, as the puck ricocheted off the glass landing right in front of Hammell for a tap in to end the game.

Alex Garrett stopped 32 of 35 in the win, his seventh of the season. The Silvertips improved to 19-3-1-1 with the victory.

Rhys Jamieson made his WHL debut in the contest.

