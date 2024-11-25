Rebels this Week

Win one, lose one

The Rebels burst back into the win column Saturday night with the biggest offensive output of the season in a 7-3 win over the Victoria Royals in front of over 5,000 fans at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Jaxon Fuder scored twice. Matthew Gard, Ollie Josephson, and Trae Wilke each had one goal and one assist. Hunter Mayo and Jhett Larson each had two assists. Chase Wutzke made 41 saves.

Unfortunately, the momentum did not carry over to Sunday as the Rebels fell 5-0 to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

The good news for the Rebels is they remain in a playoff spot in the WHL Eastern Conference as of Monday and have a full week of preparation available to prepare for their next games.

Upcoming

The Rebels play a pair at the Peavey Mart Centrium this weekend...

Friday, November 29 - Prince George Cougars, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 - Brandon Wheat Kings, 7 p.m. - Running of the Pooches, Postgame Autographs (full team)

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta. Details about group packages can be found at reddeerrebels.com. NOTE: The Rebels will be hosting their annual Toque/Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 14 when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

Transactions

The Rebels made several roster moves this past week...

Nov 20 - Traded Jeramiah Roberts (F, '07) to Wenatchee for a conditional 7th round pick in 2027 WHL Prospects Draft

Nov 21 - Traded Rhett Stoesser (G, '05) to Kelowna for 4th round picks at the WHL Prospects Draft in 2025 and 2027

Nov 21 - Recalled Peyton Shore (G, '08) from the Virden Oil Capitals (MJHL)

Nov 22 - Added Dmitri Toporowski (D, '06) as an affiliate player from the La Ronge Ice Wolves (SJHL)

Shopping Season

Be sure to get a jump on holiday shopping for your favorite Rebels fans! Enjoy 15% off this weekend (Friday through Sunday) at the Rebels Team Store (discount does not apply to game-worn jerseys or personalized cresting). Savings can be applied when you shop online at reddeerrebels.com and at Rebels Authentix at the Peavey Mart Centrium during Friday and Saturday's home games.

WHL launches 'Wednesday Night in The Dub' freeview broadcasts

The Western Hockey League has launched Wednesday Night in The Dub - a brand new, free-to-watch feature Game of the Week. Wednesday Night in The Dub is available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV. Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca. The next edition of Wednesday Night in The Dub goes Dec. 4 when the Rebels visit the Saskatoon Blades at 6pm MT.

Little Rebel

Does your youngster want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ are making it possible for them to become a "Little Rebel." If your son or daughter is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game!

DQ Birthday Package

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your son or daughters' birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office, or online at reddeerrebels.com for more information.

