Worthington Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

November 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have their first weekly award recipient from the WHL as Alex Worthington has been named the WHL's Goaltender of the Week after going a perfect 3-0-0-0 this week while earning a 1.00 goals-against-average, and a .964 save-percentage to go along with one shutout.

The first WHL shutout for the 2005-born netminder came on Sunday as the Oil Kings sent the Teddy Bears flying at Teddy Bear Toss night, defeating Red Deer 5-0 with Worthington stopping all 26 shots he faced.

Earlier in the week, Worthington and the Oil Kings got victories over the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, November 20 and the Medicine Hat Tigers on November 22. Worthington made 26 saves against the Royals, and then made 28 against the Tigers, only allowing one and two goals respectively in those contests.

Worthington is now 11-7-0-1 on the year, placing him tied for third in the WHL in wins, his 2.54 goals-against-average is second in the league, and his .917 save percentage is also second in the WHL. He's also the league leader in minutes played, and has made the fourth most saves (529).

Worthington and the Oil Kings are back in action on Friday as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.

