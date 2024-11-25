Winterhawks Forward Duguay Named WHL Rookie of the Week

November 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Portland Winterhawks forward Jordan Duguay has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 24, 2024.

Duguay is the second Winterhawks in three weeks to earn WHL Rookie of the Week honors after Ondřej Štěbeták was named WHL Rookie of the Week on November 12, going 1-0-0-0 on the week with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and a rare assist.

The 5-foot-10, 164-pound product of Edmonton enjoyed a solid week, recording two goals and four points in two games, helping the Winterhawks to back-to-back weekend wins.

Duguay, 16, secured his first multi-point game of the week Friday, November 22, in a 6-3 triumph over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was named third star of the game for his efforts.

The rookie forward opened the scoring 2:18 into the first period, before assisting on a power-play goal by Tyson Yaremko midway through the second period.

Duguay registered his second consecutive multi-point outing, tallying a goal and an assist Saturday, November 23, as the Winterhawks dispatched the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 8-4. Once again, he was named third star for his performance.

With Portland trailing 4-3, Duguay set up fellow rookie Reed Brown 1:13 into the third period, tying the game and sparking a five-goal third period for the home team. Duguay then found the back of the net 4:56 into the third period. The even-strength strike stood up as the insurance marker and the third Winterhawks goal in a span of 3:43 to start the third period.

In 22 games this season, Duguay leads all Winterhawks rookies with 12 points (5G-7A). He was originally selected by Portland in the second round (39th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

On the strength of four consecutive victories, the Winterhawks are 12-8-2-0 and sit sixth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Jordan Duguay and the Portland Winterhawks host the Kelowna Rockets for back-to-back games this Wednesday, November 27 (7 p.m. PT) and Friday, November 29 (1 p.m. PT).

