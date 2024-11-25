November 25 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Brayden Yager and the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3ZbBNvA.

106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7 Toy Mountain: Radio partners 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at the 'Canes game against Moose Jaw on Tuesday, December 3rd for their annual Centre Village Mall's Toy Mountain. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to local families this holiday season! To find out more, visit: https://www.1067rock.ca/events/toy-mountain-at-centre-village-mall/.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes will once again be offering a Christmas Pack this holiday season. Purchase the Christmas Pack for $49.00 plus GST and receive two ticket vouchers to a game and a $20 Gift Card to the Hurricanes store Top Shelf! Visit the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to purchase.

Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss: The Hurricanes announced they will host their 28th annual Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss on Friday, December 6th against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the Toque and Teddy Toss are now available for purchase by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a $16.00 toque or teddy, fans will receive a free ticket to the game - while supplies last.

Prime Rib Buffet: The Canadian Western Bank Lounge will be holding a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet on Friday, December 6th when the Hurricanes host the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss.

The buffet will include Prime Rib, potatoes, vegetables, salads, buns and butter, and Au Jus for $29.95.

Reservations can be made by calling Michelle Samek at 403-360-8307.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Home Away From Home: The Hurricanes will play a total of nine games on the road during the month of November. Brown Socialhouse is the 'Canes official Home Away From Home. Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game on the big screen.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, November 20th - at Everett Silvertips (4-0 Loss): The Hurricanes opened a three-game US Division road swing with a 4-0 loss in Everett to the Silvertips on Wednesday. Brady Smith made 28-saves in the defeat as it marked the first time this season the 'Canes were shutout. Lethbridge has posted a 4-6-1-0 record on the road this year.

Friday, November 22nd - at Portland Winterhawks (6-3 Loss): Lethbridge suffered a 6-3 loss in Portland on Friday against the Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Brayden Edwards scored twice while Leo Braillard scored the goals in the defeat for the Hurricanes while marked their third-straight regulation loss.

Saturday, November 23rd - at Seattle Thunderbirds (5-4 SO Loss): The 'Canes dropped their fourth-straight loss on Saturday falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center. Trae Johnson, Kooper Gizowski, Hayden Pakkala and Miguel Marques scored in the defeat while Brady Smith made 33-saves. It was the first time this season the 'Canes went to a shootout.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, November 29th - at Saskatoon Blades (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes continue their stretch of five- straight road games on Friday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre at 6:00pm MT. It will mark the first of four meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Blades. Lethbridge posted a 1-2-1-0 record against Saskatoon last year.

Saturday, November 30th - at Prince Albert Raiders (6:00pm MT): Lethbridge will end their stretch of five consecutive road games on Saturday as they end a busy road month against the Prince Albert Raiders. The 'Canes posted a 1-2-1-0 record against the Raiders last year while going 1-1-0-0 in Prince Albert last season.

