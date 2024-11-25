Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Complete Weekend Sweep for Fourth Straight Win

November 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks roared through a dominant weekend, scoring 14 goals and securing two decisive victories that extended their winning streak to four games. With a combined 80 shots across two games, the Winterhawks showcased their offensive firepower and team-first mentality, demonstrating the resiliency of this young squad.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Kyle McDonough posted the first four-point game of his career (2G, 2A), all coming in the third period against Wenatchee. He earned CHL Third Star of the Night honors for his performance.

Forward Jordan Duguay scored goals in consecutive games for the first time in his career and added an assist in each for two multi-point games over the weekend, earning WHL Rookie of the Week honors.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni continued his remarkable point streak, tallying two goals and two assists to extend his run to seven straight games with 12 points (5G, 7A).

Forward Josh Zakreski had a two-goal game against Wenatchee and added an assist versus Lethbridge for a three-point weekend.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth contributed a goal and two assists across the two games to continue his steady offensive pace.

Forward Tyson Yaremko added one goal and two assists between the contests. All three of his points came on special teams, the goal and one on the power play, while the other helped came shorthanded.

Defenseman Carter Sotheran provided three helpers between the Hawks' two victories, including an assist on the game-winning tally against Wenatchee.

Forward Reed Brown posted one goal and one assist to start the first three-game point streak of his career.

Play of the Week:

Reed Brown ignited the Hawks' third-period surge against Wenatchee just 1:13 into the third period, getting a feed from the wall before beating the Wild goaltender blocker side. This crucial goal sparked a five-goal final frame that transformed a tied game into a decisive 8-4 victory, with Brown celebrating so hard he knocked a liney over.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 6 vs. Lethbridge 3 (Friday)

In a commanding performance on Les Schwab Toy Drive night, the Winterhawks dominated the Hurricanes with a explosive four-goal second period. Diego Buttazzoni struck twice in just 19 seconds, igniting the Hawks' offensive surge. Jordan Duguay opened the scoring, Kyle Chyzowski added a shorthanded goal, and Tyson Jugnauth and Tyson Yaremko also found the back of the net, propelling Portland to a convincing win.

Portland 8 vs. Wenatchee 4 (Saturday)

The Hawks jumped out to an early three-goal lead, only to see the Wild storm back with four unanswered goals. Undeterred, Portland erupted with a five-goal third period to secure an 8-4 victory. Josh Zakreski and Carsyn Dyck started the scoring, and after Wenatchee took the lead, Reed Brown, Kyle McDonough, and Jordan Duguay led the remarkable comeback. Empty-net, shorthanded goals from Ryder Thompson and McDonough sealed the win.

The Week Ahead:

The Hawks face an intense four-game stretch in five days, hosting the Kelowna Rockets twice at Veterans Memorial Coliseum - first on Wednesday, November 27 at 7:00 p.m. and then for the Hometown Heroes game on Friday, November 29 at 1:00 p.m. The team then heads to Spokane for a weekend series against the Chiefs, playing Saturday, November 30 at Spokane Arena with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, December 1 at 5:05 p.m. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 7 - Winterhawks Foundation Night - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 8 - Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS -

