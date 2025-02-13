Warriors and RE/MAX Join Forces for Another RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to continue their partnership with RE/MAX for another season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network.

This season, the Warriors will be wearing special edition PAW Patrol jerseys when we welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Moose Jaw Events Centre on March 1st.

The PAW Patrol jerseys will be auctioned off in a silent auction on the concourse at the game, ending at the start of the third period. Funds will be donated to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation through Children's Miracle Network.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

"RE/MAX has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for 32 years, and we're always exploring creative ways to contribute to this important cause," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Western Hockey League, and see the puck drop on a third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign. In the last two years, we've raised nearly $300,000 to support children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, and we can't wait to see this new season play out!"

"Helping kids get back to being kids is at the heart of what we do," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "We're thrilled to put kids first with a fun-filled night of games, videos, music, hockey and beloved Nickelodeon characters. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been a key partner of Children's Miracle Network - teaming up with the Western Hockey League is just another way RE/MAX supports children's hospitals across Western Canada. 100 per cent of donations help kids in your community get the treatment, care, and special equipment they need."

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.

"The WHL is thrilled to launch the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Alongside the WHL's longest standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX, we are pleased to support Children's Miracle Network and generate important funds for children's hospitals across Western Canada. RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has become a highlight for WHL fans."

