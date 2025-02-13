MacKenzie Scores Twice in Oil Kings Win over Pats

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have now earned points in all four games in February after a 5-2 win over the Regina Pats on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Pats were the first team to get on the board in this one 7:46 into the hockey game as Jace Egland scored off an Oil Kings turnover, but that was the only lead the Pats would have as the Oil Kings would score four unanswered after that.

It started with a Marshall Finnie powerplay goal in the final five minutes in the first period to tie the game at one. Then in the second, a dominant period for the Oil Kings, they got two goals in the final two minutes of the period from Lukas Sawchyn and Ethan MacKenzie to make it 3-1 after two periods. Edmonton also outshot the Pats 19-5 in that period.

Regina would make it 4-2 in the third, courtesy of Keets Fawcett, but the Oil Kings would add the dagger with just under five minutes to play in the game as Ethan MacKenzie's second of the night made it 5-2.

Edmonton outshot Regina 47-20 in the game as Ethan Simcoe made 18 saves for his ninth win of the season. The Oil Kings powerplay was 3-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

The Oil Kings improve to 28-19-2-2 on the season and are now tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference after Wednesday's action.

Edmonton visits Red Deer on Friday night.

