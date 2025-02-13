Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 14, 2025
February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Chiefs
Friday, February 14, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Abadan Valentine's Card Giveaway (First 2,000 fans)
LAST GAME: The Americans trailed 1-0 after one, but battled back to score the game's final four goals in a 4-1 victory in Kamloops on Tuesday. Kainoah Brankovic, his first WHL goal, Carter MacAdams, Brandon Whynott and Jake Sloan all scored while Lukas Matecha turned in a stellar 44-save performance. It was the first time the Americans had won back-to-back games since late November.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fifth of 10 meetings against the Chiefs. Both teams have won twice, once at home and once on the road, with the most recent game coming on New Year's Eve, a 4-0 Spokane win at the Toyota Center. The two teams will play eachother four times in the next nine days.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Jake Sloan (23-32-55) Andrew Cristall (35-60-95)
Max Curran (16-38-54) Berkly Catton (31-50-81)
Brandon Whynott (23-28-51) Shea Van Olm (42-35-77)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Power Play - 16.1% (29-for-180) Power Play - 29.1% (59-for-203)
Penalty Kill - 79.9% (155-for-194) Penalty Kill - 81.5% (167-for-205)
Around the Concourse:
Section J: Marimba Band
Jersey Auction: Lukas Dragicevic #2 Blue
Gesa Autograph Booth: Jake Sloan, Cruz Pavao, Gavin Garland and Carter Savage
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 14, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Fight Cancer, Doors Open at 3:30 PM - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Unveil Specialty Jerseys for RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors and RE/MAX Join Forces for Another RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Egland and Huet Bright Spots in 5-2 Loss - Regina Pats
- MacKenzie Scores Twice in Oil Kings Win over Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Top Raiders 3-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 14, 2025
- Matecha's 44 saves backstop Americans to win over Blazers
- Preview: Americans at Blazers - February 11, 2025
- Savin Virk named WHL Rookie of the Week
- Americans sign Ryan Gibbs to Scholarship and Development Agreement