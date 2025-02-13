Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 14, 2025

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Chiefs

Friday, February 14, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Abadan Valentine's Card Giveaway (First 2,000 fans)

LAST GAME: The Americans trailed 1-0 after one, but battled back to score the game's final four goals in a 4-1 victory in Kamloops on Tuesday. Kainoah Brankovic, his first WHL goal, Carter MacAdams, Brandon Whynott and Jake Sloan all scored while Lukas Matecha turned in a stellar 44-save performance. It was the first time the Americans had won back-to-back games since late November.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fifth of 10 meetings against the Chiefs. Both teams have won twice, once at home and once on the road, with the most recent game coming on New Year's Eve, a 4-0 Spokane win at the Toyota Center. The two teams will play eachother four times in the next nine days.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Sloan (23-32-55) Andrew Cristall (35-60-95)

Max Curran (16-38-54) Berkly Catton (31-50-81)

Brandon Whynott (23-28-51) Shea Van Olm (42-35-77)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.1% (29-for-180) Power Play - 29.1% (59-for-203)

Penalty Kill - 79.9% (155-for-194) Penalty Kill - 81.5% (167-for-205)

Around the Concourse:

Section J: Marimba Band

Jersey Auction: Lukas Dragicevic #2 Blue

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jake Sloan, Cruz Pavao, Gavin Garland and Carter Savage

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.