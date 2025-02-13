Chiefs Fight Cancer, Doors Open at 3:30 PM

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







This Saturday, the Chiefs will be wearing special jerseys for their annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging when they host the Tri-City Americans at 6:05 PM.

The Chiefs Fight Cancer themed jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds going to benefit Every Woman Can PNW, a long-time charity partner for the Chiefs and Inland Imaging. Visit the main concourse to bid on these game-worn jerseys and signed pucks. Select portions of the auction will close throughout each intermission.

A limited quantity of Spokane Chiefs Fight Cancer t-shirts will also be available for purchase in the Chiefs Team Store, and Every Woman Can PNW will have a presence on the concourse throughout the game. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Rally Towel resembling the Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys. Fans can also enjoy Family Feast Night with discounted concessions at select stands throughout the arena including hot dogs and Coca-Cola products.

Saturday is also Women In Hockey Night, with the Spokane Chiefs highlighting the growth and opportunity for women's hockey in our region. Spokane Women's Hockey, a local organization that provides opportunities for women of all ages to learn and enjoy the sport, will play an exhibition game on the Spokane Arena Ice at 4 PM, ahead of the Chiefs game later that night. Doors will open at 3:30 PM to give fans the opportunity to watch the exhibition game and enter the arena early for the Chiefs game. Limited concessions will be available, with the remainder of arena services opening at 5 PM when doors would normally open. During the Chiefs game there will also be an all-girls edition of the Pizza Factory Mite Skate, highlighting youth hockey in the region.

Great tickets for Saturday's action are still available here. Fans must have a ticket to the Spokane Chiefs game to enter the arena early for the Spokane Women's Hockey exhibition game.

If you pre-ordered a Spokane Chiefs Fight Cancer t-shirt or Women In Hockey specialty puck, those will be available to pick up at the Chiefs game outside the Elysian Events Hall.

