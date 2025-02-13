Game Day Hub: February 14 at Wenatchee

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks travel to Wenatchee for the final time this regular season to face the Wild for a Valentine's Day clash at the Town Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, Wash.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks lost a close battle on Saturday night at home against Seattle. In a thrilling, back-and-forth game, the Thunderbirds came out on top after outscoring the Hawks 4-3. The game included four lead changes and three ties, but the Hawks never managed to pull ahead. Seattle was led by Radim Mrtka, who finished with three points on the night (G, 2A), while Portland was led by Jordan Duguay as he netted a pair of goals in the loss. Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski slated back into the lineup after serving a one-game suspension and deflected in his team-leading 32nd goal of the year. Goaltender Marek Schlenker made 33 saves in the game which is the ninth time he's stopped 30 or more in a start. Portland is now just 2-15-2-0 on the year when scoring three or less goals.

Duguay's Double Dose of Goals

Winterhawks forward Jordan Duguay showcased his wicked shot and recorded his second career multigoal game on Saturday night. The Edmonton, Alberta rookie recorded one other two-goal game back on January 2 at home against Spokane. Duguay has made an immediate impact for the Hawks, typically skating on the top two lines. Duguay has played in all 50 games on the season and recorded 27 points thus far (10G, 17A), which sits him tied for 12th in points among all Western Hockey League rookie skaters.

Buttazzoni's Point Burst

Diego Buttazzoni has tallied points in six straight games as his snipe from the point was deflected in for a power play goal on Saturday night. Buttazzoni has been a key contributor on the Winterhawks' power play, scoring 13 goals with the man advantage, ranking him 1st on the team and 5th overall in the WHL among skaters. His combined total of 58 points on the year (26G, 32A) ranks him 3rd on the team. Buttazzoni added to his scoring tally on the trip up to play the Vancouver Giants in his hometown of Langley, BC last Friday, finishing his weekend off with two points (1G, 1A).

Watching the Wild

The Wenatchee Wild enter tonight's game with a 18-28-5-1 record and are coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss against U.S. Division rival Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday. They currently sit 9th in the Western Conference and 6th in the U.S. Division. They are locked in a tight battle with Seattle for a final playoff spot, with only one point separating the two teams, placing the Thunderbirds currently in that spot. Offensively, the Wild are led by center Evan Friesen, who has tallied 49 points (22G, 27A) in 50 games. Left winger Miles Cooper has also been a key player, recording 42 points (17G, 25A) in 50 games and bringing a physical presence to the ice. Cooper found the score sheet last time the Hawks visited the Wild off a power-play goal in the second frame.

Wenatchee seem to have solidified second-year goaltender Brendan Gee as its starter since mid-January. Gee has played in 19 games, recording a 3.35 GAA and .887 SAV%. The Wild's special teams are somewhat inconsistent, with their power play ranked 15th in the league at 22.5%, while their penalty kill sits seventh at 79.6%.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild face off tonight in the fifth of six regular-season matchups. Portland looks to add its fourth head-to-head win of the regular season after beating Wenatchee 5-2 on Jan. 25 at the Town Toyota Center. Three weeks prior, Wenatchee delivered a sound 6-3 victory on Jan. 4 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Shaun Rios delivered a four point (2G, 2A) performance to seal the win for the Wild.

