Tigers Top Raiders 3-1

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers finished off their short road trip with a stop in Prince Albert to take on the Raiders. It was their fourth and final meeting of the season. The Tigers were looking to secure the season series and get a little revenge after falling in overtime to the Raiders on Saturday night in Medicine Hat.

The Tigers got off to a hot start taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jonas Woo opened the scoring midway through the frame with his 11th. While on the power play, there was a battle in the corner and Oasiz Wiesblatt was able to come away with the puck. He moved the puck to Woo near the left circle. Woo let laser beam go that found the top corner on the blocker side. With five minutes left, Medicine Hat grabbed a two-goal lead. Tanner Molendyk found Wiesblatt with a stretch pass to send him in on a breakaway. The Raiders netminder came out to challenge the breakaway but Wiesblatt made a move that froze the goalie. He was able to skate around him and tuck the puck into the empty net. Veeti Vaisanen picked up the secondary assist on Wiesblatt's 26th of the season.

Despite being outshot 17-10 in the second period, the Raiders were able to cut the Tigers' lead to one. Midway through the period, Niall Crocker put a shot on net from the point that was stopped but Harrison Lodewyk was able to put home the rebound. Lukas Dragicevic also picked up an assist on Lodewyk's eighth of the year.

The Raiders kept pressing in the third, outshooting the Tigers 13-9 in the period. Jordan Switzer stood tall in net for the Tigers though. The Raiders decided to go with the extra attacker late in the period. The Tigers were able to capitalize though with Marcus Pacheco scoring his 10th into the empty net. Gavin McKenna and Ryder Ritchie got the assists on the insurance marker. McKenna's assist extended his point streak to 30 games.

Switzer was fantastic in net for the Tigers. He stopped 32 of 33 shots to record his 19th win. Max Hildebrand also had a strong game in net for the Raiders stopping 37 of 39 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 40

Prince Albert - 33

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50%

PK: 5/5 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Max Hildebrand - Prince Albert

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Harrison Lodewyk - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night when they return home to take on the Regina Pats. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST) and tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

