Giants Franchise Leading Goal Scoring Defenceman Leslie Adds to his Options with NCAA Bowling Green

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie has verbally committed to Bowling Green State University in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season.

Leslie is in the midst of a career year, currently sitting second amongst all WHL defencemen in scoring with 59 points (14G-45A) in 49 games. He recently broke Jonathon Blum's 16-year-old record for most career goals by a Giant defenceman, when he scored his 50th career tally last Saturday versus Everett.

The 19-year-old Lloydminster, Alta. product was named the Giants 22nd captain in franchise history ahead of the 2024-25 WHL season.

Leslie has attended NHL training camps with both the Toronto Maple Leafs (2023-24) and Vegas Golden Knights (2024-25), and was recently listed by NHL Central Scouting on their mid-term rankings for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The lifelong Giant has suited up in 263 regular season games, which ranks 10th all-time in franchise history - 47 games back of first-place Neil Manning. Leslie debuted as a 15-year-old during the 2021 bubble season, scoring five goals in 17 games. He was the 10th overall pick by Vancouver in 2020.

"Thrilled to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Bowling Green State University," Leslie announced on social media. "Big thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way."

Leslie is the third current Giant to commit to an NCAA school, after overage forwards Connor Levis (who also committed to Bowling Green earlier this season) and Max Muranov (who committed to Niagara University). Former Giant Tyson Zimmer also committed to Niagara University in December. These announcements follow the changes to the eligibility rules for NCAA men's hockey.

"With how well Mazden has played this year, he continues to generate pro interest," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We will continue to support him in achieving his hockey goals and aspirations."

Leslie has accumulated 177 points (50G-127A) in 263 career WHL games with the G-Men. He has 30 points in 20 games played since the holiday break (7G-23A).

BGSU is located in Bowling Green, Ohio, near Toledo. The hockey program competes in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) conference and plays out of the 5,000 seat Slater Family Ice Arena.

The Giants are home next Saturday, February 15 night against Victoria at 7 PM and on Monday, February 17 at 2 PM against Prince George. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

