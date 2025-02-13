Egland and Huet Bright Spots in 5-2 Loss

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Jace Egland tallied two points (1G-1A), and Ewan Huet made 42 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Regina got off on the right foot in their fourth and final meeting of the season against the Oil Kings. Egland made a good read along the far boards, intercepted the puck, and ripped it top corner to give the Pats a 1-0 lead.

After the Oil Kings tied it up at 1-1 with a power play goal in the first, they would add two in the second to take the lead. Two awkward bounces eluded Huet, putting Edmonton ahead 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. The go-ahead goal was deflected home by Lukas Sawchyn on a point shot.

Ethan MacKenzie (2G-1A) and Sawchyn (1G-2A) led the way for Edmonton as they improved to 3-0-1 over their last four games. Ethan Simcoe recorded his ninth win of the season with 18 saves.

FINAL SCORE: Oil Kings 5, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 7:46 - Jace Egland (6), unassisted // Egland picked the pocket of an Oil Kings defender and streaked in along the right side and fired a shot from the right circle that beat Simcoe to give the Pats a 1-0 lead.

1-1: Oil Kings at 15:30 - Marshall Finnie (12), assisted by Blake Fiddler & Rylen Roersma (PP) // A long shot from the point was stopped by Huet but the puck came free to Finnie who was able to deposit it past the Pats netminder to tie the game up at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1: Oil Kings at 18:00 - Lukas Sawchyn (12), assisted by Ethan MacKenzie & Gavin Hodnett // MacKenzie's shot from the right point was redirected over Huet's glove to give the Oil Kings a 2-1 lead.

3-1: Oil Kings at 19:41 - Ethan MacKenzie (3), assisted by Lukas Sawchyn & Cole Miller (PP) // The Oil Kings shot the puck deep and it bounced out to Huet and as he went to grab the loose puck, MacKenzie got a piece of it to put it past the Pats netminder to extend the Oil Kings lead to 3-1.

Third Period

4-1: Oil Kings at 7:47 - Blake Fiddler (8), assisted by Rylen Roersma & Cole Miller // Fiddler's long range shot was stopped by Huet but somehow it came free and ended up in the Pats' net to make it 4-1.

4-2: Pats at 8:01 - Keets Fawcett (9), assisted by Zach Moore & Jace Egland // The Pats worked the puck around the Oil Kings zone and Fawcett got the puck in tight and fired the it past Simcoe to make it 4-2.

5-2: Oil Kings at 15:43 - Ethan MacKenzie (4), assisted by Lukas Sawchyn & Gavin Hodnett (PP) // Huet stopped the initial shot at the left side of his net but got out of position and MacKenzie was there to beat the diving Pats netminder to make it 5-2.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 6-5-7-18 | Edmonton - 14-19-14-47

PP : Regina - 0/1 | Edmonton - 3/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (42 saves / 47 shots)

Edmonton: Ethan Simcoe (16 saves / 18 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Ethan MacKenzie (2G-1A) - Oil Kings

Second: Lukas Sawchyn (1G-2A) - Oil Kings

Third: Rylen Roersma (2A) - Oil Kings

JUST NOTES

Jace Egland had his first career two point game with a goal and an assist in the contest. Keets Fawcett scored his ninth goal of the season. He now has goals in back-to-back games. Zach Moore ended a two game pointless drought with an assist on the Pats' second goal. The season series finished with Regina going 1-2-1-0 against Edmonton. The Pats fell to 14-32-4-2 while the Oil Kings improved to 28-19-2-2.

COMING UP

The Pats continue their five-game road swing with a matchup against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, February 14, in the third game of a four game in five day Alberta tour.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.