Oil Kings Unveil Specialty Jerseys for RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night

February 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled their specialty jerseys for Saturday's game at Rogers Place this Family Day Weekend!

For RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for the Children's Miracle Network, the Oil Kings will be dawning Paw Patrol themed jerseys for the 7 p.m. game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The jerseys will be auctioned and raffled off throughout the evening and fans will be able to get their one-of-a-kind jersey signed by the player post-game! Proceeds from the auction and raffle will all go to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Oil Kings will also be joined by eleven-year-old Braeden and his family at the game. Braeden recently had his 11th surgery and has spent around 300 nights at the Stollery Children's Hospital.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to be sporting these fantastic looking Paw Patrol jerseys for this Saturday's game at Rogers Place!" said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation is a critical part of our community, and we are thrilled to be able to help contribute with the funds raised from auctioning and raffling these jerseys. Thanks goes to our great partners at RE/MAX for helping make the Family Day weekend positively PAW-Some."

"RE/MAX is delighted to partner again with the WHL and Children's Miracle Network as the presenting sponsor of the RE/MAX Paw Patrol game. This promises to be another fantastic family sports event from the WHL and our Edmonton Oil Kings," said Tim Willson Chair of the RE/MAX General Advertising Committee for Edmonton and Area. "Here in Northern Alberta, RE/MAX agents began a partnership with the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation through the Children's Miracle Network in 1982; by the end of 2024 our direct contributions have totaled over $9.3-million. This event is a fun way to raise awareness and essential funds for this great cause!"

Over the last two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for the Children's Miracle Network, the Oil Kings have raised more than $23,000 total for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family entertainment, offering great seats at Rogers Place starting at $20 at oilkings.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.