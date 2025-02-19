Warriors and CHMA Moose Jaw Team up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health

February 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during an upcoming Warriors home game.

The Warriors game on February 25th against the Edmonton Oil Kings will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk sharing information about mental health and Talk Today

Videos featuring Warriors players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Moose Jaw Warriors, Western Hockey League, and CMHA Moose Jaw to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the WHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Our partnership with the Moose Jaw Warriors supports our connection with young athletes and promotes mental health knowledge and education," said Dusti Hennenfent, Branch Director at CMHA Moose Jaw. "A great team isn't just built on skill but also on trust, support, and looking out for one another. Learning about mental health gives young athletes the tools to recognize when a teammate is struggling, the confidence to speak up, and the tools to find help."

Tickets for the game are still available and can be purchased online or at the Moose Jaw Events Centre box office.

