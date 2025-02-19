Kailer Yamamoto Named to Chiefs Legends in 40th Anniversary Celebration

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will be announcing five new players throughout the week that will be inducted into the list of Chiefs Legends. The week will culminate on Friday, February 21 with a press conference at Spokane Arena at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs will also host a pre-game ceremony when they take on the Tri-City Americans on Avista "Way to Save" 40th Anniversary Poster Giveaway Friday.

The second player inducted into the Chiefs Legends will be forward Kailer Yamamoto.

KAILER YAMAMOTO (2014-18)

In 40 years of Spokane Chiefs hockey, only six players have scored as many, or more, points than Kailer Yamamoto. Only one - Mitch Holmberg - has more points since the turn of the century. Yamamoto finished his Spokane Chiefs career tied for fifth all-time in franchise assists with 186 and 16th all-time in franchise goals with 105. He is tied with Greg Leeb for sixth all-time with 291 career points. His 1.27 points per game in his career are 11th in franchise history and only trail Adam Beckman and Berkly Catton for players who played more than 100 games after 1993.

Yamamoto is one of only seven Chiefs to lead the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons, a two-time Spokane Chiefs Player of the Year (2016-17, 2017-18), Rookie of the Year (2014-15) and Ken Rabel Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year (2014-15). He led the team in scoring twice (2015-16, 2016-17).

In franchise history, only two other 16-year-olds scored more points in a single season than his 57 in 2014-15. His 23 goals and 34 assists are second in franchise history for a 16-year-old.

The Mead High School graduate represented the United States at the Under 17 World Hockey Challenge, led the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in scoring, winning bronze as an Under 18 player, and won a bronze medal with the United States' World Junior team in 2018.

Yamamoto became the highest-drafted Spokane-born player when he was selected by the Edmonton Oilers 22nd overall in 2017. Yamamoto is in his seventh professional season, and is currently in the Utah Hockey Club's system.

Season GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

2014-15 68 23 34 57 50 6 2 3 5 6

2015-16 57 19 52 71 34 6 1 4 5 10

2016-17 65 42 57 99 46 - - - - -

2017-18 40 21 43 64 18 7 1 3 4 6

- 230 105 186 291 148 19 4 10 14 22

