Jamieson's Hat Trick Powers Tips Past Royals in Monday Matinee

February 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - A hat trick performance by Eric Jamieson led the Everett Silvertips to victory over the Victoria Royals 3-2 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Center Monday afternoon.

Jamieson tallied his first of the night 13:49 into the first period with a one-timer atop the left circle off a pass from Caine Wilke below the goal line. Tyler MacKenzie later found Jamieson crashing the crease to bury a powerplay goal for his second of the night 7:37 into the second period, giving Everett a 2-0 lead.

The Royals got on the board at 9:57 in the second as Teydon Trembecky found the back of the net through traffic with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Brandon Lisowsky tied the game for the Royals 10:10 into the third period with a wrist shot that deflected off a stick and slipped through the legs of Silvertips' netminder Raiden LeGall.

Jamieson regained the lead and completed his hat trick at 14:03, lifting a shot from the blueline top-shelf to complete his second career hat trick.

LeGall finished with 20 for 22 in net for the win, his 10th and the team's 39th. Jamieson is now just the second defenseman in team history to record multiple hat tricks in his career, joining Columbus Blue Jacket Jake Christiansen.

