Jaret Anderson-Dolan Named to Chiefs Legends in 40th Anniversary Celebration

February 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will be announcing five new players throughout the week that will be inducted into the list of Chiefs Legends. The week will culminate on Friday, February 21 with a press conference at Spokane Arena at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs will also host a pre-game ceremony when they take on the Tri-City Americans on Avista "Way to Save" 40th Anniversary Poster Giveaway Friday.

Tickets are available by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.

The third player inducted into the Chiefs Legends will be forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

Tuesday, February 18 - Brad Ference - D - (1996-99)

Wednesday, February 19 - Kailer Yamamoto - F - (2014-18)

JARET ANDERSON-DOLAN (2014-19)

Leadership, consistency, numbers. Jaret Anderson-Dolan's name comes up in every category when discussing great Spokane Chiefs.

The Chiefs' first round pick, 14th overall in 2014, scored 113 career goals - 12th in franchise history - and his 236 points are good for 18th all-time. He was a captain in the 2019 season, when he scored 20 goals and 43 points in only 32 games. The Calgary, Alberta native missed time that season after making his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings as a 19-year-old and playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, where he wore an A.

As a Chief, Anderson-Dolan earned the Rookie of the Year (2016), Coaches Award (2017), Terry Bartman Players' Player twice (2017, 2019), Humanitarian of the Year (2018), and was the Chiefs' leading scorer in 2018 when he tallied a career-high 40 goals, 51 assists and 91 points. That season, he and defenseman Ty Smith were both named first team Western Conference All-Stars.

Anderson-Dolan wore an A as a second-year player, his 17-year-old season, and as an 18-year-old. He shared the C with Ty Smith his 19-year-old season.

In the home opener of his 16-year-old season, he scored his first, second and third career goals in front of over 8,300 fans in a 6-4 win over Tri-City.

He tied a then franchise record by scoring goals in nine-straight games in the 2018-19 season. That year, he scored 43 points in 32 games, including 20 goals. He recorded a point in 26 games and had point streaks of 10, nine and seven games.

He has two five-point games in his career - one on February 10, 2018 with three goals and two assists in a 6-3 win at Tri-City and one on February 27, 2019 with two goals and three assists in a 7-1 win over Prince George.

Anderson-Dolan increased his points per game each season of his career and averaged more than a point a game in his last three, including 1.30 in 2017 and 2018. He finished his career at .97 in 244 games.

Anderson-Dolan was selected in the second round (41st overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently playing in the Winnipeg Jets farm system and is in his seventh professional season.

Season GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

2014-15 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

2015-16 65 14 12 26 21 6 1 2 3 2

2016-17 72 39 37 76 22 - - - - -

2017-18 70 40 51 91 27 7 2 7 9 4

2018-19 32 20 23 43 15 15 5 8 13 8

- 244 113 123 236 85 29 8 17 25 14

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.