WHL Announces 'Wednesday Night in the Dub' Freeview Schedule for February 26 to March 23

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the remaining regular season schedule of freeview games as part of Wednesday Night in The Dub - the WHL's feature Game of the Week.

Wednesday Night in The Dub is available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV.

Wednesday Night in The Dub will continue Wednesday, February 26, when rookie sensation Jaxon Jacobson and the Brandon Wheat Kings welcome Florida Panthers prospect Gracyn Sawchyn and the Edmonton Oil Kings to Westoba Place.

Exceptional status rookie defenceman Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips return to Wednesday Night in The Dub when they visit Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton and the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday, March 12.

Also featured on Wednesday Night in The Dub are the Swift Current Broncos, captained by Seattle Kraken prospect Clarke Caswell. The Broncos are set to visit Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner and the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, March 5.

2025 NHL Draft prospect Cole Reschny and the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals will once again face the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets in a Wednesday Night in The Dub rematch on Wednesday, March 19.

Wednesday Night in The Dub will conclude its regular season schedule with a special Sunday freeview on March 23, when Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers take on Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen in an all-important Central Division clash.

Wednesday Night in The Dub - Schedule, February 26 to March 23

Date Away Home Start Time

Wednesday, February 26 Edmonton Brandon 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 5 Swift Current Saskatoon 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 12 Everett Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 19 Victoria Kelowna 7:05 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 23 Medicine Hat Calgary 5 p.m. MT

Featuring tomorrow's NHL stars, Wednesday Night in The Dub serves as a central pillar within the WHL's weekly schedule, providing hockey fans everywhere with a must-see, free-to-watch game every Wednesday evening. Fans are encouraged to join the discussion on their favourite social media channels by using the hashtag #WHLWednesday.

Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca. By creating a free user account on WHL Live, fans can access every Wednesday Night in The Dub feature game, free of charge, plus additional video-on-demand content.

Please visit WHL.ca for the latest information. Schedule subject to change.

