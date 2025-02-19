Kelowna Rockets and CMHA Kelowna Team up to Raise Awareness about Mental Health

February 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Will Sharpe of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Will Sharpe of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Kelowna, BC - The Kelowna Rockets and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health for the Rockets home game on February 21 st against the Vancouver Giants.

Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM, and will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk where fans can learn more about mental health

The CMHA Kelowna & Sunshine LeisureScapes Puck Toss for Mental Health (second intermission)

Pre-puck drop special mental health video

Public Address announcements pertaining to mental health

This awareness campaign is part of an ongoing commitment by the Rockets and CMHA Kelowna to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the Western Hockey League (WHL).

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team in the WHL has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"The Talk Today game is a powerful reminder that mental health matters for everyone, including high-performance athletes," says CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk. "Through this partnership with the Kelowna Rockets, we're breaking down stigma, encouraging important conversations, and ensuring that players and fans alike know that support is available. Talk Today is about creating a culture where asking for help is seen as a sign of strength."

"We're extremely grateful to partner with CMHA Kelowna to host a Talk Today event," said Anne-Marie Hamilton, Director of Marketing/Game Operations of the Kelowna Rockets. "Events like these bring increased public awareness to mental health while fostering conversations about mental health in our community."

"This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to create a positive, supportive environment for individuals facing mental health challenges. The Kelowna Rockets are very proud to be part of this initiative."

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are on sale at Select Your Tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.

To learn more about Talk Today, visit: https://talktoday.ca/.

