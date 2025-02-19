Giants Forward Halaburda Verbally Commits to Colorado College for 2026-27

Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda has verbally committed to join the Colorado College Tigers in the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.

Halaburda is having yet another productive season, currently sitting third on the Giants in scoring with 53 points (23-30A) in 52 games. He recently surpassed the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season and also recorded his 100th career assist on Feb. 14.

The 19-year-old Victoria, B.C. product is serving as an alternate captain for the second year in a row.

Halaburda attended NHL training camp with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024 and has been one of the most reliable players both on and off the ice for the Giants since he was selected in the second round of the WHL Prospects Draft in 2020.

The lifelong Giant has suited up in 231 regular season games, during which he has recorded 172 points (70G-102A). Halaburda debuted for the G-Men on Oct. 2, 2021 as a 16-year-old against his hometown Royals.

"Proud to announce my commitment to play NCAA hockey at Colorado College," Halaburda announced on social media. "A huge thank you to my coaches, management, agent, family, billet family and friends for all their support and guidance throughout this journey."

Halaburda is the fourth current Giant to commit to an NCAA school, after captain Mazden Leslie committed to Bowling Green this month, plus overage forwards Connor Levis (who also committed to Bowling Green) and Max Muranov (who committed to Niagara University). Former Giant Tyson Zimmer also committed to Niagara University in December. These announcements follow the changes to the eligibility rules for NCAA men's hockey.

"Ty Halaburda's commitment to Colorado College for the 2026-27 season is a well-earned opportunity and a reflection of his dedication," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "Until then, the Vancouver Giants fully support him in his pursuit of an NHL contract, helping him continue to grow both on and off the ice."

Halaburda has elevated his game as of late: he has 25 points in his last 19 games played (13G-12A) and is currently riding a four-game point streak (3G-5A).

Colorado College is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The hockey program competes in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) and plays out of the 3,400 seat Ed Robson Arena.

