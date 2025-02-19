Tips Split Weekend in PG After 5-1 Loss

February 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips were bested in a weekend rematch with the Prince George Cougars, falling 5-1 at the CN Centre Saturday night.

After a scoreless first, Prince George opened the scoring 4:07 into the second as Koehn Ziemmer netted his 29th of the season. Ziemmer then logged primary assists on the next two Cougar goals, as the Tips finished the second period down 4-0.

Carter Bear scored the Tips' lone goal at 9:18 in the third period, his 38th of the year. Ben Riche of the Cougars capped off the night at 13:04 with his 29th of the year.

Jesse Sanche stopped 18 of 23 shots in the loss. Joshua Ravensbergen saved 33 of 34 shots for Prince George.

