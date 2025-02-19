Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night March 1

Brandon Hagel with the Red Deer Rebels

RED DEER - Another one of the greatest players in Red Deer Rebels history and current member of Team Canada is being honoured with his very own bobblehead.

The Rebels have announced that "Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One" takes place Saturday, March 1 when the Kelowna Rockets visit the Westerner Park Centrium.

These limited edition bobbleheads will be given to the first 1,400 fans through the doors for the game. Draw tickets will be given to the next 500 fans for a chance to win one of the remaining 100 bobbleheads.

The Saskatoon, SK native joined the Rebels as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and went on to play 259 regular season games with the club through 2019. He racked up 103 goals (fifth most in team history) and a franchise record 179 assists for 279 points (second most in team history). Hagel also had 30 points in 33 playoff games.

Currently in his sixth NHL season, Hagel has played 348 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and now Tampa Bay Lightning and has 269 points. He is also playing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Faceoff.

Hagel becomes the 10th Rebels legend to be honoured with a bobblehead, joining Colby Armstrong, Arron Asham, Matt Dumba, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Dion Phaneuf, Brandon Sutter, Cam Ward, Cam Moon, and Woolly Bully.

Tickets for "Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One" on March 1 can be purchased through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

