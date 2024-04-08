Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 8, 2024

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye goaltender Jan Bednar

Overall Record: 46-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 12 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 3 at Iowa (5-1 Win)

April 5 at Iowa (5-3 Win)

April 6 at Iowa (4-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 12 at Wheeling (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 13 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 14 at Fort Wayne (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Riding the sweep: The Toledo Walleye went 3-0-0 over last week, sweeping the Iowa Heartlanders. The Walleye used the sweep to push their season-high winning streak to 12 games, matching the league-high this season. The winning streak matches streaks held by Wheeling and Adirondack earlier this season.

Man at the top: Forward Brandon Hawkins has climbed to the top of the mountain. Hawkins scored an unassisted goal on Wednesday to claim the Walleye single-season points record, then scored twice on Friday to take down his own record for goals in a season at 40 and his own record for most power play goals in a season, now sitting at 15 PPG. Hawkins tallied six points during the week to move his league-leading point total to 92.

Battlin' Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar had an electric March, going 6-1-0 in eight appearances with a 1.59 GAA and a .939 SVP. That was strong enough to win Bednar the ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for March. Bednar followed it up with three stellar outings during the road trip, winning all three games, allowing just five goals on 94 shots on net (1.67 GAA, .947 SVP) to the Heartlanders. Bednar aims to remained locked in as the Walleye begin to look towards the playoffs.

Walleye wagon: The Toledo Walleye have found their groove, riding a 12-game winning streak, a season-high. The Fish have also won their last eight home games - a season-high - and their last nine road games. The Central Division champs continue to roll towards the playoffs, simply awaiting their opponent to be named.

The final weekend: The Toledo Walleye head into the final weekend of the regular season with just three games remaining and two potential first round matchups on the ledger. The Walleye will head east to face the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night before completing a home-and-home series with the Fort Wayne Komets to close out the regular season (In Toledo on Saturday, at Fort Wayne on Sunday).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3G, 3A; Three Broken Records)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .947 SVP)

