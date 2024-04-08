Thunder Weekly, April 8, 2024

Wichita Thunder salutes the fans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its regular season home schedule this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, April 3

Allen at Wichita, 2-1 L (OT)

Friday, April 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-2 W (OT)

Saturday, April 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-0 W

Sunday, April 7

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, April 11

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, April 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, April 13

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 19-14-3-0

AWAY: 8-19-5-1

OVERALL: 27-33-8-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 4-0-1-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 63 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 31

Assists: Watts, 42

Points: Dickman, 64

+/-: Kuzmeski, +20

PIM: Masella, 114

PLAYING EXTRA - Wichita turned into the cardiac kids this past week. The Thunder played three games past regulation, going 2-1 in those contests. On Friday, Bradley Marek scored the overtime winner in Tulsa and Mitchell Russell followed that up with the OT marker on Sunday afternoon. Wichita improved to 5-8 in games decided in the extra period and has won four of its last five past 60 minutes.

WORKHORSE - Trevor Gorsuch has been a workhorse for the Thunder since late January. He has started 24 of the last 31 games since January 27. Gorsuch went 3-0-1 last week with a 1.45 goals-against average and .957 save percentage. The St. Charles, Missouri native recorded his first ECHL shutout on Saturday night since March 11, 2022. It was also the first shutout of the year for a Thunder netminder.

CLUTCH - Mitchell Russell was clutch for the Thunder this past week in overtime. He assisted on the game-winner on Friday night in Tulsa and scored his first overtime game-winner of his career on Sunday afternoon. The San Jose Sharks product has three points in his last three games.

CAREER HIGHS - Jay Dickman set a new career high in goals over the weekend. He recorded his 27th on Saturday night and followed that up with the game-tying goal on Sunday. Dickman needs two helpers to set a new career high in that category. He needs four goals to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts has assists in back-to-back games. He needs five points to reach 200 for his ECHL career. Watts set a new career high in assists with 42 helpers.

FIRSTS - Bradley Marek had a solid week for the Thunder. He has points in three-straight (2g, 2a) and points in four of his last five. He recorded his first overtime game-winner of his career on Friday night in Tulsa.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 23-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 4-29-6-0.

THUNDERBOLTS....Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (15)...Brayden Watts is fifth in power play assists and tied for fourth in power play points (28)...Michal Stinil is tied for fourth with 28 power play points...Trevor Gorsuch is third in saves (1156)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 14-7-6 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-3-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-2-4-1 when leading after two...

