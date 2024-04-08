ECHL Transactions - April 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 8, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jonathan Yantsis, F

Orlando:

Chays Ruddy, D

Jimmy Poreda, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Brendahn Brawley, G added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval

