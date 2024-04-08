ECHL Transactions - April 8
April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 8, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jonathan Yantsis, F
Orlando:
Chays Ruddy, D
Jimmy Poreda, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Brendahn Brawley, G added as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - April 8 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, April 8, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Climb Back into Playoff Position - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ashton Calder Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester's Calder Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 8 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sets Home Turnout High, Preps for Decisive Final Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 25 - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Report: Single Game Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 8, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.