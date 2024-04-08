Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 21, is 14-11-1 with the Stingrays this season with a 3.33 goals against average and an .882 save percentage. He has won seven of his last eleven starts. Bjorklund is in his second season of professional hockey and is on an NHL contract with the Capitals.

Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games. He had a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.

The Stingrays next matchup is this Friday against the Florida Everblades at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.