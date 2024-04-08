Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 25

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-fifth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Maine Mariners on Friday before the two teams went to Worcester for games on Saturday and Sunday. They lost 6-2 on Friday, then won 8-2 on Saturday and 9-5 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 5 at Maine Mariners | 6-2 L

Friday night, Maine scored 75 seconds after the opening faceoff and led the rest of the way. It was 4-1 after one period. Worcester got goals from Trevor Cosgrove and Reece Newkirk. Maine scorers were Xander Lamppa, Gabriel Chicoine, Sebastian Vidmar, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Adam Mechura and old friend Connor Doherty into an empty net.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Maine Mariners | 8-2 W

Worcester's offensive onslaught was paced by Blade Jenkins and Reece Newkirk, who have turned into season-savers. Jenkins was 2-1-3 and plus-4. Newkirk was 0-3-3 and plus-4. The teammates are tied for fourth on the Railers' all-time points list with 77 each. Ashton Calder was 1-1-2 and 11 other Railers had one-point nights. Ryan Verrier, Trevor Cosgrove, Jake Pivonka, Connor Welsh and Anthony Callin had the other Worcester goals. John Muse, typically steady, stopped 22 shots in earning his 15th win of the season.

Sunday, April 7 vs. Maine Mariners | 9-5 W

The triumph came after Worcester had fallen behind, 4-1, early in the second period. No Railers team in a history that dates back to 2017-18 had ever even earned a point, let alone won a game, after trailing by three goals. Five Worcester goals were scored by Ashton Calder. That set a Railers record, established an individual league high for the season and was the first five-goal performance by a Worcester player of any uniform since the IceCats' John Carter scored five versus Cape Breton here on Jan. 4, 1995. Calder also had two assists for a seven-point day. That set a team record and tied the Worcester pro mark set by Jim Campbell of the IceCats on Dec. 28, 1999 in a 9-4 victory over Saint John. He had three goals and four assists.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 12 at Trois-Rivieres | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 13 at Trois-Rivieres | 3:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 14 at Trois-Rivieres | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Cogrove's goal on Friday was his tenth of the season. He is the second Railers defensemann ever with that many in a season. Patrick McNally scored 12 goals in 2017-18.

Calder was plus-5 on Sunday, tying a Railers record.

Calder is on a four-game point streak, during which he is 6-5-11.

Henrik Tikkanen recorded his second assist of the season and third of his career on Brendan Robbins' empty-net goal on Sunday.

Ryan Verrier was plus-4 on Sunday and has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 31-30-5-3 on the season.

The Railers went 6-3-1 against the Mariners this season.

Nine goals scored on Sunday were the most ever in Railers history.

The Railers recorded 42 points combined between Saturday and Sunday's games.

Worcester went 16-14-3-3 at home during the regular season.

