Rabbit Report: Single Game Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Swamp Rabbits fans, Single-Game Tickets for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are ON SALE NOW!!!

Tickets for the following Kelly Cup Playoff games are on sale now:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21st @ 3:05 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, April 22nd @ 7:05 p.m.

(opponent TBD)

For additional questions on playoff tickets, including group outings and luxury seating, please contact the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Front Office at 864-674-PUCK (7825) or via email at info@swamprabbits.com and a member of our team will be happy to assist you!

CELEBRATE OUR LOCAL EDUCATORS ON "TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT"

Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 12th to celebrate "Teacher Appreciation Night" with the Rabbits! If you or a family member are a local educator, please contact the Greenville Swamp Rabbits front office at 864-674-7825 to take advantage of special discounts for this game only!

HELP US CELEBRATE *YOU*, THE FANS, ON APRIL 14th!

Come and join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for "Fan Appreciation Night" on April 14th. Be sure to stick around for the Swamp Rabbits special Greenville Grrrowl-inspired jersey auction happening immediately following the game. All auction proceeds go back to support Golf For Greenville.

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE!

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024-2025 season are now on sale! Guarantee the best seats in building for all the Swamp Rabbits home games next season by getting on board with season tickets TODAY! Season Tickets start as low as $17 per game!

HOCKEY HAPPENINGS

THE FINAL WEEKEND OF THE REGULAR SEASON IS HERE

The Swamp Rabbits come back home after a challenging series against the Orlando Solar Bears, and look to close out the year against Atlanta and Savannah this weekend! The Swamp Rabbits find themselves in a heated sprint to the finish line for a South Division Title with the Jacksonville Icemen, leading them by one point in the standings. Below is how the division title race looks:

GREENVILLE: 69gp, 42-22-4-1, 89pts

Jacksonville: 68gp, 41-21-5-1, 88pts

The Swamp Rabbits play Atlanta at home on April 12th, at Savannah on April 13th, and back home against Savannah on April 14th. Jacksonville travels to Florida on April 10th, and then finishes at home against Savannah on April 12th and Atlanta on April 13th and 14th.

CHAMPION COMFORT EXPERTS

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ANTHONY BEAUCHAMP - FORWARD, #27

Anthony Beauchamp continues to shine as a leader for the Swamp Rabbits, and added a shorthanded goal and an assist to his ledger on the weekend against the Solar Bears. Beauchamp also got in a fight in the series finale against Orlando.

Hailing from Thurso, Quebec, Beauchamp is one of four Swamp Rabbits to appear in every game this season, registering 12 goals, 26 assists, and 28 points, along with a +6 rating in 69 games. In his ECHL career, all with Greenville, he holds 72 points to his credit (29g-43ast) in 177 contests over three years.

