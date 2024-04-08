Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Fitzpatrick of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 1-7. It is the second time this season, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Fitzpatrick went 3-0-1 with a 1.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in four appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 33 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Savannah on Tuesday, stopped 18 shots in a 3-1 win against Greenville on Thursday, had 31 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Swamp Rabbits on Friday and turned aside 46 shots in a 5-2 triumph against Greenville on Saturday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season going 11-7-3 with one shutout, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He also has appeared in one AHL game with the Crunch.

A native of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Fitzpatrick has seen action in 100 career ECHL games with Orlando, Florida, Greenville, Brampton and Tulsa, compiling an overall record of 46-36-11 with three shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He is 5-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903 in 14 career AHL games with Syracuse, Charlotte, Utica and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick saw action in 181 career games with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 73-76-4 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

