Stingrays Weekly Report- April 8
April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays dropped two of their three contests last week but ended the weekend on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Icemen and earning three out of six possible points. They are currently in third place in the South Division standings with 84 points. This week, the Stingrays will play their final two regular-season games against the Florida Everblades, who currently sit in fourth place in the South Division with 83 points.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 39-25-4-2 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, April 4 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-5 SO L
The Stingrays earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss on the road against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 28 saves in the loss. Kevin O'Neil tallied a team-leading three points on the night.
Saturday, April 5 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-1 L
The Stingrays suffered a 5-1 setback against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday evening. Benton Maass scored the only Stingray goal and Mitchell Gibson made 17 saves in the loss.
Sunday, April 6 vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 5-3 W
The Stingrays delivered a thrilling come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of a crowd of 6,639 fans on Saturday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 31 saves in the victory.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, April 12 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST
Saturday, April 13 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Austin Magera (29)
Assists: Kevin O'Neil (47)
Points: Austin Magera (74)
Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (120)
Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (9)
Wins: Mitchell Gibson (22)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.57)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.899)
WHO'S HOT: Austin Magera had a three point night on Saturday and leads all ECHL rookies with 74 points on the season.
STAT OF THE WEEK: This past Saturday marked South Carolina's third come-from-behind victory in the team's last six games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2024
- Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 8 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sets Home Turnout High, Preps for Decisive Final Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 25 - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Report: Single Game Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 8, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.