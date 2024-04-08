Stingrays Weekly Report- April 8

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays dropped two of their three contests last week but ended the weekend on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Icemen and earning three out of six possible points. They are currently in third place in the South Division standings with 84 points. This week, the Stingrays will play their final two regular-season games against the Florida Everblades, who currently sit in fourth place in the South Division with 83 points.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 39-25-4-2 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 4 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-5 SO L

The Stingrays earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss on the road against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 28 saves in the loss. Kevin O'Neil tallied a team-leading three points on the night.

Saturday, April 5 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-1 L

The Stingrays suffered a 5-1 setback against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday evening. Benton Maass scored the only Stingray goal and Mitchell Gibson made 17 saves in the loss.

Sunday, April 6 vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 5-3 W

The Stingrays delivered a thrilling come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of a crowd of 6,639 fans on Saturday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 31 saves in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 12 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, April 13 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (29)

Assists: Kevin O'Neil (47)

Points: Austin Magera (74)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (120)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (9)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (22)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.57)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.899)

WHO'S HOT: Austin Magera had a three point night on Saturday and leads all ECHL rookies with 74 points on the season.

STAT OF THE WEEK: This past Saturday marked South Carolina's third come-from-behind victory in the team's last six games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.