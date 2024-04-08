Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears earned seven out of a possible eight points this week and remain tied with Florida, who currently holds the tiebreaker with 32 regulation wins to Orlando's 31 heading into the final week of the regular season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 12, 7pm, at Reading

Saturday, April 13, 7pm, at Reading

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 37-24-6-3 (.593)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-1

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-2-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 48 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low, Aaron Luchuk - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 172 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza, Alex Frye - +17

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Savannah: 2-3 SOL

In a night of controversy at Kia Center in Orlando, it was the Ghost Pirates who came away with the extra point in a shootout by a 3-2 score. Orlando appeared to have the game won in overtime but the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference. In the shootout, Logan Drevitch scored the winning-goal but Orlando complained the goal was scored illegally. This play was not reviewable.

Thursday, April 4 vs. Greenville: 3-1 W

Down 1-0 going into the third period, the Solar Bears mounted a comeback with goals from Aaron Luchuk (21) and Spencer Kersten (1) gave Orlando a lead. Marc-Andre Gaudet added an empty net goal to give the Solar Bears a 3-1 victory.

Friday, April 5 vs. Greenville: 5-1 W

The Orlando Solar Bears kept pace with the Florida Everblades in the South Division playoff race with a 5-1 victory over the first-place, Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Veteran forward Darik Angeli scored a goal and two assists to lead the way for Orlando. Evan Fitzpatrick made 31 saves in a game that featured 268 penalty minutes.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Greenville: 5-2 W

The Solar Bears again kept pace in the South Division with a 5-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday night in front of a sold out Kia Center in Orlando. Evan Fitzpatrick recorded 46 saves in the win and rookie defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet scored a goal and an assist.

BITES:

Darik Angeli recorded his 200th ECHL assist on Tuesday night. It was also his 500th professional game and 450th in the ECHL.

Spencer Kersten is on a four-game point streak (2g-3a)

Aaron Luchuk is on a four-game point streak (3g-1a)

Aaron Luchuk became the new Solar Bears record holder for most game-winning goals in a single-season with his seventh in Friday's 5-1 win over Greenville.

Marc-Andre Gaudet is on a three-game goal scoring streak (3g).

Evan Fitzpatrick has started 14 of the last 15 games, going 9-4-0-1 with a .923 save percentage.

Solar Bears are tied for first for shorthanded goals at home (7).

Solar Bears are 21-1-1-1 when leading after one period this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 47 GP, 21-20-3, .909%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 33 GP, 13-14-3, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 77 GP, 21g-31a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 45 GP, 3g-2a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

