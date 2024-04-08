Ashton Calder Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

April 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Ashton Calder of the Worcester Railers

Worcester, MA - Ashton Calder of the Worcester Railers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 1-7.

Calder scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points in three games against Maine last week.

The 26-year-old had an assist in a 6-2 loss on Friday, tallied a goal and an assist in an 8-2 win on Saturday and scored five goals while adding two assists in a 9-5 victory on Sunday. He became just the 35th player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game.

Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, Calder ranks eighth among ECHL rookies with 57 points (22g-35a) in 58 games with the Railers this season while also skating in two games with the Islanders.

Calder made his pro debut late last season with Florida, scoring one goal in six regular-season games while adding six points (3g-3a) in 17 postseason contests as the Everblades captured the Kelly Cup title.

Prior to turning pro, Calder totaled 117 points (54g-63a) in 179 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University, the University of North Dakota and Penn State University.

On behalf of Ashton Calder, a case of pucks will be donated to a Worcester youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

